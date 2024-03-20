Microsoft finally patches errors that plague games installed in beta versions of Windows 11

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s that time of the week for yet another one-build-for-all for both Dev and Canary channel insiders. This time, Microsoft launched Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26085, which actually features quite interesting changes here and there.

The Redmond tech giant brings an important notice for gamers, saying that, “Most popular games should work correctly again in the most recent Insider Preview builds in the Canary and Dev Channels.”

In the past, gamers reported issues running games on their machines, but sticking with an unstable preview version of Windows 11 on your gaming PC might be the culprit, not the hardware itself.

Microsoft has squashed some reported bugs, such as the one where icons overlapped text in File Explorer’s right-click menu. They’ve also tackled recent problems causing the mouse cursor to vanish unexpectedly.

Besides, Microsoft also rolls out various updates, such as changes to accessibility settings for low vision users, a revamp for Bluetooth LE audio devices, fixes for File Explorer issues, improvements to system stability, and enhancements to Windows Security and Settings functionality, among others.

Last week, Microsoft also tested a unified Teams app for both school and work accounts in Build 26080 for both Dev and Canary channels at the same time. This unified Teams app will also roll out in the next big Windows 11 update, as we predict, or as so-called the 24H2 update.