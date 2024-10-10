Amazon's October Prime Day: Fire TV 4K Stick, Xbox Controller & Game Pass Ultimate bundle now sold for $75

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has been pushing for an Xbox-less Xbox experience for quite some time, especially as the Redmond company is betting big on cloud gaming. A while ago, Microsoft launched the Xbox TV app on Amazon Fire TV Sticks, which lets you play Xbox games without needing a console.

Now, during Amazon’s October Prime Day, you can get an unmissable bundle of a Fire TV 4K Stick, an Xbox Controller, and one month of Game Pass Ultimate bundle for as low as $75. That’s a 45% discount already from the original price of $137, which is a steal if you’re already in the market for this.

Get yourself a Fire TV 4K Stick, Xbox Controller, and 1 month of Game Pass Ultimate for $74.99 and save 45% during Amazon #PrimeBigDealDays: https://t.co/rKLunsArl0 pic.twitter.com/kKLZlbRYuM — Xbox (@Xbox) October 9, 2024

The Fire TV Stick 4K offers advanced 4K streaming capabilities, Wi-Fi 6 support, and access to over 1.5 million movies and shows, while the Xbox controller—in Sky Cypher color variant—includes wireless and Bluetooth connectivity with a hybrid D-pad. You can also get the “Max” Fire TV bundle with all these other benefits for $80.

To be able to play Xbox without an Xbox console via Amazon Fire TV, you need the Game Pass Ultimate subscription, a compatible Fire TV Stick, and a Bluetooth-enabled controller, and it works just fine even if it’s PlayStation 5’s DualSense or PS4’s DualShock.

The Game Pass Ultimate subscription includes benefits like day-one game releases, online multiplayer, and access to EA Play. Not too long ago, Microsoft hiked the tier’s price from $16.99 to $19.99 and introduced a new Standard tier, which has been somewhat controversial according to the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC).