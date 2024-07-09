You'll soon be able to ask Copilot AI chat to remind you of repeated tasks

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft launched its Copilot AI last year for Windows 11, and what a ride it has been. There have been a few new capabilities being worked on recently, and the company is now prepping to launch yet another feature. It will soon let you schedule prompts for repeated tasks in the Copilot AI chat.

The Redmond tech giant says in an update on its roadmap site (Feature ID: 401124) you can “plan ahead by scheduling essential prompts for repeated tasks in Copilot chat.” The feature itself lets you “create a productive routine that helps you stay organized and efficient.”

From Microsoft’s description, the company says that it’s launching the feature worldwide starting by the end of this year, with a preview beginning in August 2024. It’s coming to all sorts of platforms where Copilot is available: Mac, Windows, and the Copilot’s website.

Microsoft is betting big on AI and its Copilot assistant tool—so much so that, in some cases, it just didn’t come out right.

The Redmond tech giant was accused of spamming ads and tech jargon to users to boost sales of its Copilot+ PCs, even advertising the controversial Recall feature even though it has already been recalled and turned off by default.

But that doesn’t mean Microsoft should stop working on these AI features, though. When they’re done right, they can be life-saving. As for the know-all Recall, Microsoft is still working on new features like “Screenray” and “Topics,” allowing you to conduct real-time desktop analysis and organize your searches efficiently.