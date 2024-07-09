Microsoft Copilot in Word lets you personalize in-app AI experience with profiles

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft Copilot in Word is a life-saving feature, for many. The AI assistant tool, which comes as a part of the Copilot Pro or Copilot for Microsoft 365 subscription plans, helps you with summarizing documents, rewriting texts, drafting ideas, and more.

And now, it is more personalized with profiles. The Redmond tech giant says in an update on its roadmap site (Feature ID: 380430) that you will soon be able to customize the way Copilot responds to your prompts thanks to its new “Personalization” profiles.

That may remind you of Copilot’s “Sound like me” feature on Outlook, and that’s true, to some degree. Microsoft says that the “Personalization” profiles consider “user preferences, interests, and other information to give users a more personalized experience.”

From what Microsoft describes, the feature itself is rolling out (general availability) on the web version starting this month (July 2024) for folks with Copilot Pro and Copilot for Microsoft 365 subscription plans.

If you’re out of the loop, the $20/mo-Pro plan is more suited for personal uses while the latter is tailored for businesses and organizations. Both get Copilot AI in all Microsoft 365 apps except for Teams that’s exclusive to Copilot for MS365.

Not too long ago, Microsoft also announced that it’s adding Bing integration to the app. In short, it lets you get web answers thanks to the popular search engine without leaving the app.

“(Copilot) can help you go from a blank page to a finished document in a fraction of the time it would take to compose text on your own. And while it may write exactly what you need, sometimes it may be “usefully wrong” thus giving you some helpful inspiration,” Microsoft says in its description of Copilot in Word.