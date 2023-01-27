You may get a free Twitter Blue subscription in the future, here is how

In December last year, Twitter announced a Blue subscription tier for organizations to create a “new kind of network” on the microblogging site. The Elon Musk-led company also shared with us some details about how Twitter Blue for Business will be different from the regular paid subscription. But the company kept one exciting piece of information about Blue for Business under wraps.

Famous app researcher Nima Owji has provided evidence that Twitter’s Blue for Business subscription will offer business employees the paid subscription for free. If your company is a participant of Blue for Business, you automatically stand a chance to get your verified and test new features of Twitter before regular users without actually subscribing to any of the company’s subscription plans.

Musk’s new paid subscription for businesses on Twitter allows a company to link any number of their affiliated individuals, businesses, and brands to its account. When the linking is done, affiliated accounts will get a small badge of their parent company’s profile picture next to their blue or gold checkmark, thereby helping them distinguish themselves on Twitter. On top of getting verified on the platform, they will also get every benefit that regular Blue users enjoy without spending a penny.

#Twitter is working on Blue for Business! You'll receive free @TwitterBlue subscription if your company is a participant in Blue for Business! pic.twitter.com/dpDAOOyNlx — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) January 26, 2023

Twitter is currently testing Blue for Business with select businesses and is expected to have a broader roll-out of the subscription tier this year. However, no details have emerged about how much it can cost. Currently, Twitter Blue starts at $8 a month for web users, while Android and iOS users need to pay a monthly fee of $11 to get it.

Are you using Twitter Blue? If yes, what features do you want to see in it in the future? Let us know in the comments section.