You can win $1 million investment from OpenAI through Converge program's second cohort

OpenAI Startup Fund, a venture capital firm that invests in AI-driven businesses, is launching the second cohort of its accelerator program, Converge.

Offering a total of $1 million in investments, the Microsoft-backed initiative said that this six-week intensive program will provide participants with funding, mentorship, and resources to help them develop their AI-powered businesses.

OAI will also cover travel costs for the program’s first and last week’s in-person events in San Francisco.

“Together through tech talks, office hours, social events, and conversations with leading practitioners, we’ll explore the most important opportunities and challenges of building at the cutting edge of AI,” the official announcement reads.

The Converge 2 program will be open to entrepreneurs and researchers from all backgrounds and will focus on helping them solve some of the world’s most pressing problems using AI. The deadline to apply is January 26, 2024.

Although OpenAI is not directly investing, Microsoft and other partners have pooled funds to support AI startups through this initiative. This fund is managed by experts in various fields, including investing, machine learning, engineering, talent, and operations.

You can sign up for Coverge 2 here.