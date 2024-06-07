You can now upload files into Copilot & do data analysis under commercial data protection

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

There have been a lot of interesting changes here and there that Microsoft has been making for Copilot, its AI-powered assistant tool. And now, for enterprise folks, the Redmond-based tech giant will soon let you upload files and do data analysis, fortified with commercial-grade data protection.

The ability to upload files itself is not a new thing in Copilot, but another layer of security when uploading files & doing data analysis has now been added for enterprises using all sorts of Copilot plans.

And as for the data analysis, you can also create visualizations directly within the Copilot app/website with more precise math queries as it uses Python to execute those calculations.

Copilot for Microsoft 365 is the enterprise-focused subscription plan of Microsoft’s popular AI-powered tool. Unlike Copilot Pro which is mostly suited for individuals, Copilot for Microsoft 365 gives you access to Copilot in Teams, enterprise-grade data protection, Copilot Studio, and more.

All three plans, however, do have commercial data protection. No prompts & responses are saved and Microsoft has no access to the data, hence it isn’t used to train LLMs. Enterprise-grade protection goes a lot, a lot deeper than that.

Microsoft has been betting big on AI, and rightfully so, especially for companies to start adopting its Copilot tool. For example, Cognizant, the multinational IT company, has previously purchased 25,000 seats of Copilot for Microsoft 365 for its associates, alongside another 500 Sales Copilot & 500 Services Copilot seats.