Microsoft introduces Copilot Studio, a new low-code tool for building, customizing, and managing Copilot

At Ignite 2023, Microsoft today announced Copilot Studio, a low-code solution that will make it easy for enterprises to build, customize and manage their Copilot. Copilot Studio allows enterprises to connect their Microsoft 365 Copilot to data available outside of Microsoft 365 services using pre-built or custom plugins and GPTs. Using this feature, enterprises can make their Copilot answer questions based on CRM and ERP data. Enterprises can also create and orchestrate custom workflows inside Copilot Studio.

The ability to connect Copilot with external data is now available in public preview. There are over 1,000 pre-built connectors, like SAP, Workday, or ServiceNow, so organizations can easily connect to their business data to enable an integrated and connected conversational AI experience.

In addition to the ability to customize Microsoft 365 Copilot, organizations can also create and publish a custom copilot for their organization. The ability to create custom Copilot is now generally available. Inside the Copilot Studio, developers and low code users can work together on the same canvas with Office-like commenting, graphical multi-authoring, and side-by-side coding views. Also, the new Azure AI Studio announced early this year is also accessible from Copilot Studio allowing developers to run Azure OpenAI service on the data and leverage custom language models.

Microsoft also mentioned that developers will be able to leverage the recently announced OpenAPI GPTs inside Copilot Studio.