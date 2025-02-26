You can now share Xbox Cloud Gaming links with your friends

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft’s push for Xbox Cloud Gaming continues as the Redmond company now lets you share your xCloud links with your friends, so you can play together.

A new February 2025 update for Xbox lets Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members send invite links to friends to join their Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) sessions. Players can easily share the link to join multiplayer games on web browsers or supported TVs.

The update also adds more cloud playable games, like Blasphemous 2 and Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered, and includes a network quality indicator and a controller update for better gameplay.

“While playing a multiplayer game with Xbox Cloud Gaming, Game Pass Ultimate members can create an invite link by opening the game invite menu from the Guide or in-game, then looking for the “Anyone” tab,” Microsoft mentions.

Xbox Cloud Gaming lets you play a wide range of games on any device, like your phone, tablet, computer, or even smart TV without needing an Xbox console. You just need an internet connection and a Game Pass subscription to get started.

Since its beta launch, xCloud has delivered big results for Microsoft. In the October-December 2024 quarter, Xbox’s content and service revenue grew by 2%, driven by Xbox Game Pass, while Xbox Cloud Gaming showed strong momentum with 140 million hours streamed and a 30% rise in PC subscribers.

Xbox Cloud Gaming may soon let you continue playing certain games even after they leave the Game Pass Ultimate subscription, provided you’ve purchased them separately. This feature, hinted at in recent code, suggests a “Bring Your Own Game” approach.