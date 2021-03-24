Elon Musk today announced that they have completed the capability to allow consumers to purchase one of their vehicles with Bitcoin.

You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2021

Tesla promised the capability in February and Elon says Tesla will operate the feature using only internal & open source software and operates Bitcoin nodes directly.

Elon Musk says Tesla will not be converting the Bitcoin to the US Dollar, but will presumably retain it to realise further gains.

Telsa famously invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin in February this year, an investment that has already appreciated tremendously by more than 40% since then.

This is also likely a bit reason why Tesla will not get many takers – at present Bitcoin is largely an investment vehicle like gold rather than a currency actually used to purchase items.

The feature is only available in the USA at present, but Tesla hopes to expand it more widely later.