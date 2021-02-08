Tesla invests $1.5 billion in bitcoin, will begin accepting bitcoin payments soon

Tesla CEO Elon Must recently said that bitcoin is a “good thing”, and he expects mainstream adoption in the future. In the annual 10-K report filed with the SEC, Tesla revealed today that it has invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin and it will also start accepting bitcoin payments from customers in the near future. Tesla bought bitcoin to further diversify and maximize returns on its cash. Tesla’s investment in bitcoin is a significant milestone in the history of bitcoin and it may trigger a new wave of investors in the near future.
Source: Tesla
Comments