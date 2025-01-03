You can now play as Squid Game's pink soldiers in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 & Warzone

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Netflix is going the extra mile to promote the second season of its South Korean hit Squid Game. The popular series is now stepping into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone for a series-themed event.

From today, January 3, to January 24, you can earn XP and rewards through a free Event Pass or a Premium Pass, unlocking exclusive items like Operator skins, weapon blueprints, and the Cleaver Melee Weapon.

The event also features Squid Game-inspired Limited Time Modes, including Red Light, Green Light and Zombies challenges, alongside themed store bundles offering unique Operators, weapon skins, and other cosmetic items.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available for low price through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscription plans. You can even take the game out for a spin for as low as $1 through PC Game Pass’ 14-day trials.

The anticipated game was met with so much hype when it first launched in October, and rightfully so. Recent research shows that consumers in the US spent less money on video game purchases the month after Black Ops 6 dropped since the game is available via subscription plans.

Microsoft-owned Activision previously said that the game holds the record for most players, most hours played, and most matches in the first 30 days of any Call of Duty title.

Squid Game Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.