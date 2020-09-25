The Surface Duo is not exactly the easiest device to protect, as Microsoft’s bizarre adhesive bumper case attests to.

Sometimes the simpler solutions are better, such as the OtterBox Surface Duo Ocity Series Sleeve, which promises to keep your Surface Duo safe from scratches and scrapes which it is held securely in place with a magnetic clasp.

Gallery

The case is manufactured from Cactus leather and its sleek design should let is slip equally well in pockets and purses.

The case is currently on pre-order for $49.95 at the Microsoft Store, for shipment on the 1st October.

Check it out at Microsoft here.

Thanks, Brian for the tip.