You can now learn sign language with Sign, Nvidia's new AI platform

Nvidia is launching a new AI platform that lets you learn the American Sign Language (ASL) a lot easier.

The leading AI player has launched a new AI-powered platform called “Signs” that aims to make learning the ASL easier and more accessible.

Developed in collaboration with the American Society for Deaf Children and creative agency Hello Monday, the platform features a 3D avatar to demonstrate signs, making it easier for users to learn and practice the language.

With that, you can interact with the platform by keeping your video cameras on while practicing ASL. The AI tool provides real-time feedback, helping learners improve their skills as they go. At launch, Signs offers 100 distinct signs, but Nvidia has plans to expand this to 1,000 signs in the future.

One of the key features of the platform is the ability for experienced ASL speakers to contribute videos, adding new signs to the platform’s library. This collaborative approach will help grow the vocabulary and improve the tool’s usefulness for learners.

Nvidia also aims to make the platform a resource for other developers by making the video repository publicly available.

“Most deaf children are born to hearing parents,” said Cheri Dowling, executive director of the American Society for Deaf Children. “Giving family members accessible tools like Signs to start learning ASL early enables them to open an effective communication channel with children as young as six to eight months old.”