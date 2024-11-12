Say goodbye to GeForce Experience cause the ultimate Nvidia app is finally here

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Days of Nvidia’s GeForce Experience are now numbered—the ultimate Nvidia app, which went on a beta testing period earlier this year & set to replace the former, is now available to use for everyone.

Designed for users with Nvidia GPUs, like the RTX 40 or 30 series, RTX 30, the newly released Nvidia app is your one-stop unified control center for gaming and creative experiences. It allows users to easily update drivers, access apps like GeForce NOW and Nvidia Broadcast, and manage GPU settings.

So, if you hate remembering your GeForce Experience credentials to update your drivers, this should be good news. The Nvidia app will replace & unify several apps besides GeForce Experience—like Nvidia Control Panel and RTX Experience—into a single interface. Kind of like Microsoft’s new “Windows app” for Windows 365 and Azure Virtual Desktop.

“NVIDIA app is designed to be fast and responsive. When compared to GeForce Experience, it installs in half the time, offers a modernized UI that is 50% more responsive, and includes numerous features via easily navigated sub-sections,” says the company.

The announcement came at a crucial time as Nvidia has reportedly halted the production of most of its RTX 40-series GPUs, leaving only the AD107 chip in production, used in the RTX 4050 and 4060 models. This shift is reportedly in preparation for the release of the RTX 50-series, with the RTX 5090 and 5080 expected to launch at CES in January 2025.

You can download the new Nvidia app here (an .exe file at 147 MB).