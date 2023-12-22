You can now keep track of viewer behavior and moderation actions in your YouTube live streams

The feature will roll out on mobile in the future.

YouTube live streams are about to get slightly modified. The popular video-sharing and streaming platform has just rolled out new features on Channel Activity on its streams, and it’ll help you keep track of how your viewers behave.

With this new tool, you can view chat history, see moderation actions taken, and then track viewer engagement. Now rolling out for desktop users, the popular platform also promises that it’s coming out soon to mobile apps.

More precisely, streamers and moderators can easily check a user’s chat history and moderation actions right in the live chat. You’ll also see the user’s profile picture, username, YouTube join date, subscriber count, and up to 50 past messages.

You can also find out the total number of moderation actions taken against the user in the last year, including deleted messages, timeouts, and hides.

Lately, YouTube has also made it simpler for you to create Shorts. They introduced a new feature called layout editing, letting you change the layout of your existing videos into a vertical Short video.