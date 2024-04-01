You can now edit images you create with DALL-E 3

OpenAI has announced the release of an editing interface for DALL-E, its image generation system. This update allows users to modify specific areas of their generated images through text descriptions.

The DALL-E editor offers two primary editing methods:

Selection-based editing: Users can select a specific area of a DALL-E-generated image and provide a text description of their desired changes within a chat interface.

Conversational editing: Users can directly describe their edits in the chat window, without needing to select a specific area. This approach is suitable for edits that affect the entire image.

The DALL-E editor is also available on the ChatGPT mobile app, mirroring the desktop functionality with both selection-based and conversational editing options.

This update provides more control over the image generation process, which allows users to refine specific details of their creations. The ability to edit DALL-E outputs opens possibilities for various applications, such as:

Improving the accuracy or realism of specific elements within an image.

Introducing new visual components to an existing image.

Modifying stylistic aspects of the generated image.

Overall, introducing editing tools represents a significant advancement for DALL-E, offering users more granular control over their image generation workflows.

