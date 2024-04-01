You can now edit images you create with DALL-E 3
OpenAI has announced the release of an editing interface for DALL-E, its image generation system. This update allows users to modify specific areas of their generated images through text descriptions.
The DALL-E editor offers two primary editing methods:
- Selection-based editing: Users can select a specific area of a DALL-E-generated image and provide a text description of their desired changes within a chat interface.
- Conversational editing: Users can directly describe their edits in the chat window, without needing to select a specific area. This approach is suitable for edits that affect the entire image.
The DALL-E editor is also available on the ChatGPT mobile app, mirroring the desktop functionality with both selection-based and conversational editing options.
This update provides more control over the image generation process, which allows users to refine specific details of their creations. The ability to edit DALL-E outputs opens possibilities for various applications, such as:
- Improving the accuracy or realism of specific elements within an image.
- Introducing new visual components to an existing image.
- Modifying stylistic aspects of the generated image.
Overall, introducing editing tools represents a significant advancement for DALL-E, offering users more granular control over their image generation workflows.
