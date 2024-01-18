You can get 500 points from Microsoft Rewards' "weekly console bonus" if you play Game Pass games

500 points if you play a Game Pass game in 4 days out of a week.

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Microsoft seems to be bringing a new “weekly console bonus” initiative to Microsoft Rewards, and it looks promising.

Folks have spotted an interesting pop-up on their Xbox consoles (not on the app) that hints at it. You can get 500 points if you play a game that you get from Xbox Game Pass for 4 days out of a week, and it resets every Monday.

However, some have reported that they’re only getting 250 points, and this new initiative is yet to show up for all users.

The green console is kicking off 2024 with a pretty solid line-up for its Game Pass subscribers. Despite losing Grand Theft Auto V, Game Pass users this month are getting Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Resident Evil 2, Super Mega Baseball 4, and more.

Besides, EA Sports’ F1 2023 has also arrived through EA Play, so if you’re a Game Pass Ultimate or a Game Pass PC subscriber, you can also get this title.

The Redmond-based tech giant has been facing criticism lately for reportedly reducing the number of points users can earn through its Rewards program. Many have noticed that it’s become more difficult to earn points, and some have even claimed that Microsoft has been intentionally blocking their points from being credited.