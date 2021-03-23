Yammer is Microsoft’s enterprise social networking service used for private communication within organizations. Microsoft says they however recognize the need to easily and securely collaborate with people outside of your business with organizations needing to engage with vendors, partners, customers, consultants and other stakeholders while adhering to privacy and security policies and protocols that keep your business running smoothly.

Today Microsoft announced the arrival of Guest Access to the microblogging service, powered by Azure B2B.

Azure B2B enables admins to share your company’s applications and services with guest users from any other organization while maintaining control over your own corporate data. It allows companies to work safely and securely with external partners, large or small, even if they don’t have Azure AD or an IT department.

The functionality is now available to all existing Yammer networks but disabled by default. Yammer network admins can enable guest access on their networks from Yammer admin center > Security Settings > External messaging settings.

Communities with external members are denoted by a globe icon.

Learn more about Guest Access in Yammer here. Check out Yammer at Microsoft here.

via onMSFT