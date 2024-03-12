X's passkey support is coming soon to Android shortly after launching on iOS devices

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

X, formerly known as Twitter, is apparently working on passkey support for login for Android users, initially available only on iOS devices.

Passkeys, a form of passwordless authentication, allow users to access their accounts without traditional passwords.

A blogger recently found strings of codes that hint at this feature on X/Twitter beta version 10.32.0-beta, which reads, “Enable Passkeys for added protection that may be tied to your biometrics.”

However, this feature is not yet functional. It is expected to become available to all users in the stable version, accessible through Settings and Privacy> Security and Account Access> Security.

But X isn’t ditching passwords altogether, though. Passkeys will be an optional way to sign into your account in the future, just like how more apps and even Windows 11 have adopted this log-in credential.

X Corp has previously stated in its FAQ page that Passkeys, based on WebAuthentication, use unique key pairs – one public, shared with X, and one private, stored on your device without being uploaded to X’s server.

When logging in, your device uses the public key to verify your identity with X, without needing to share your passkey.