What is X's new login method - Passkeys, a.k.a. "alternative to passwords"? And how is it different?

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

X has announced the availability of “Passkeys,” a new authentication method designed to provide users with a more secure and convenient alternative to traditional passwords.

We’d like to inform our readers that Passkeys isn’t a new technology; it was released by Google last year, but it’s now implemented in X.

Passkeys leverage existing device security features, such as fingerprint sensors and facial recognition, to streamline the login process.

How Passkeys work:

Upon registering, users’ devices generate two cryptographic keys for each account: a public key, shared with the website or app, and a private key, stored securely on the device.

Users choose the Passkey option during login and authenticate using their device’s built-in security features.

The private and stored public keys interact to verify the user’s identity without revealing the private key, enhancing security.

Should I choose Passkeys or not? Here are some benefits

No more remembering complex passwords or resetting them when you forget. Passkeys seamlessly integrate with your device, making logins a breeze.

Passkeys are a major leap forward in security compared to passwords. They’re not stored on servers, making them less vulnerable to phishing attacks and data breaches.

Use Passkeys across all your compatible devices, eliminating the need for separate logins on each one.

Is X ditching passwords altogether?

Not quite yet. Passkeys are currently an optional feature. But as more websites and apps adopt Passkeys, you can expect them to become the go-to method for secure and convenient online access.

Supported devices? Currently, it is only available for iOS users of X.

Here are the FAQs.