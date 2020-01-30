2017 was the year when the “notch design” went mainstream. Now, it looks like 2020 will also witness a new trend — it’ll likely to see 16GB smartphones going mainstream. Xiaomi alone appears to be releasing two smartphones with 16GB RAM — one is the gaming phone Black Shark 3, and the other one appears to be Mi 10 Pro.

According to a leaked screenshot of the About page of the Mi 10 Pro, you’ll have a 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage inside the smartphone. The leaked screenshot also suggests that Mi 10 Pro will pack powerful Snapdragon 865, Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor.

Aside from Xiaomi, few other Chinese manufacturers and Samsung are also working on their first “16GB RAM phone”.

Coming back to the Mi 10 Pro, the smartphone will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Rumor also has it that it will come with two punch-hole cameras at the front of the display.

The smartphone is likely to have a quad-camera setup at the back — we’re talking 108MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP sensor. Unfortunately, we don’t have any information on the resolution of the selfie camera.

And powering the smartphone will a big 5,250mAh battery. The battery is said to go from 0 to 100 percent in about 35 minutes, thanks to the 65W charger.