In the course of the last few years, the influence of smartphones has increased manifold in our lives. The smartphones that we use today are way more powerful than those of the early 2010s. But there are a lot more to come.

In 2020, we might see the word’s first smartphone that packs 16GB of RAM. And the company that is going to make the smartphone is the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi.

According to sources, it’s Xiaomi’s Black Shark 3 that is all set to become the world’s first smartphone to pack a whopping 16GB of RAM. The smartphone will also come with support for 5G networks, so it’s future proof.

The Black Shark 3 is a gaming phone and is a successor to the Black Shark 2 smartphone, which was released last year. With a whopping 16GB of RAM, the smartphone should be able to run many apps simultaneously with no issues. And if Xiaomi manages to crack the memory management, it’ll be one of the best gaming smartphones that money can buy.

Unfortunately, we don’t know as to when Xiaomi is going to launch the Black Shark 3 smartphone, but if forced to conjecture, I’d say we’ll see the smartphone coming to the market in the month of March this year.

What’s your opinion on 16GB RAM in a smartphone? Do let us know in the comments below.

via: GSMArena