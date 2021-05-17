Many companies have dreamed of modular smartphones, but so far no-one has been able to make it a success in the market. Companies who’s modular smartphones have come and gone included Google with PhoneBloks and Motorola with their Moto Mods.

Now a new February 2020 patent, published on the 29th April 2021, suggests Xiaomi is looking to try its own hand at the idea.

Their idea would consist of 3 modules – a camera/ processor module, a battery module and a speaker/USB module. The different modules may also contain additional features. Interestingly at least 2 modules would contain a screen, which would appear seamless then connected.

Gallery

The idea was visualized for LetsgoDigital by Jermaine Smit, aka Concept Creator.

Xiaomi imagines the module could be made of metal or plastic, and that a camera module may have 3 or 4 cameras, with the high-end version having a periscope zoom lens.

The modular design of course allows phones to be easily upgraded and broken elements replaced, at the expense of complexity, cost and bulk. Xiaomi may be motivated however by the desire to reduce eWaste. The company recently sold their smartphones with and without a charger for the same reason, with both versions being the same price.

What do our readers think of this idea? Let us know below.