In March this year, Xiaomi joined the foldable bandwagon by releasing the Mi Mix Fold, the company’s first-ever foldable phone. And now, the company seems to be working on a successor to the Mix Fold, which will be tentatively called Mi Mix Fold 2, according to rumors.

According to what we’ve seen in various certifications, it’s highly likely that the Mix Fold 2 will be released sometime in mid-2022. However, it remains unclear whether it’ll be exclusive to China, much like its predecessor.

The next-generation Mi Mix Fold 2 is rumored to come with significant improvements over its predecessor. For example, Xiaomi is said to be using Ultra Thin Glass(UTG) for the first time in the Mix Fold 2. The UTG can presently be found in Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the recently announced OPPO Find N 5G. Rumor also has it that Xiaomi will use the Samsung-made folding display in the Mix Fold successor.

Talking about the specs of the Mi Mix Fold 2, it is said to feature an 8.1-inch main display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. It’s also expected to feature a redesigned hinge, which is said to be better than that of the original Mi Mix Fold.

Unfortunately, we don’t know the exact release date of the new generation Mix Fold 2 foldable phone, nor do we have any information about what it looks like. But we’re hopeful that more information about specs, design, will soon surface on the internet. Rest assured, we’ll keep you updated about all the rumors and leaks about the new foldable phone. So, stay tuned.

Source: 1, 2; via GSMArena