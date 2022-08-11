Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 goes official in China

A day after Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 went official, Chinese tech giant Xiaomi launched its second-generation Mix Fold 2 foldable phone with a sleeker design and cheaper price point. It has taken the tech firm more than a year to launch the successor of the original Xiaomi Mix Fold.

The new Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 comes with a 120Hz 6.56-inch AMOLED panel on the exterior, and protecting the display is the Gorilla Glass Victus. It features a 120Hz 8.02-inch 2,160 x 1,914 LTPO main display. The foldable device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 coupled with 12GB of RAM. To unlock the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, you can use your fingerprint, the sensor for which is located on the side.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 has the triple camera set up on the back, consisting 50MP Sony IMX766 in the main camera slot, a 13MP ultrawide, and an 8MP 2x telephoto shooter. The camera module also has the Leica camera brand logo on it, signifying both Xiaomi and Leica worked together in this area. A 4,500mAh battery is inside the foldable phone, and thanks to the 67W fast-charging support, the Mix Fold 2 can charge 100% in just 40 minutes.

Xiaomi Mix Fold runs Android 12-based MIUI Fold 13 out of the box. It is also eligible to get the Android 13 update when it is officially available.

Like the Xiaomi Mix Fold, the second-generation device seems to be limited to China only, though the Chinese company has made no official announcement regarding it. In China, the Mix Fold 2 starts at 8,999 yuan (~$1,336) for the 256GB option. The price can jump to 9,999 yuan (~$1,445) and 11,999 yuan (~$1,782) for the larger storage options. You can place your pre-order starting today. The official sale begins on August 16.

What do you think about Xiaomi’s newest Mix Fold 2 foldable phone? Which one would you pick between Galaxy Z Fold4 and Xiaomi Mix Fold 2? Let us know in the comments section.

via Android Authority