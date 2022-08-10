Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, and Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Samsung has concluded its virtual Unpacked event, and as per everyone’s expectations, the South Korean tech firm has announced three new products, including Galaxy Watch 5 series, Galaxy Z Fold4, and Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Buds2 Pro. The company claims that the Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 are the “most versatile devices” and that they can change the way we interact with smartphones.

One of the unique experiences of the Galaxy Z Flip4 is that users will be able to “shoot hands-free video or capture full group selfies at various angles by partially folding Z Flip4.” The new clamshell foldable phone will also allow you to take selfies in Portrait Mode and see a preview in actual photo ratio when using Quick Shot. It has a slimmer hinge, straightened edges, contrasting hazed back glass, and glossy metal frames. Your Z Flip4 can now charge up to 50 percent in around 30 minutes.

According to Samsung, its latest Galaxy Z Fold4 is a multitasking powerhouse. It has a new taskbar that provides a layout similar to your PC. Also, you can switch full-screen apps to pop-up windows or split your screen in half for more ways to multitask, thanks to new swipe gestures. Samsung has partnered with Google and Microsoft to take multitasking to the next level. Microsoft’s full Office suite and Outlook will now provide more information on the screen and faster ways to interact with the content. Google apps on Galaxy Z Fold4 will also support drag-and-drop, enabling users to quickly copy and paste links, photos, and more from one app to another.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds2 Pro is the company’s new top-of-the-line earbuds that provide the most immersive wireless audio experience. The Buds2 Pro comes with some interesting features, including Auto Switch, which provides an effortless transition from your favorite TV Show to taking a call. It also has powerful Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to eliminate outside noise.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 will be available in three legacy colors: Bora Purple and Graphite, and two new colors: Pink Gold and Blue. The Galaxy Z Flip4, Z Fold4, and Buds2 Pro will be available for pre-order beginning August 10. Samsung will start shipping these new devices starting August 26 in select countries.