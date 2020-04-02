Xbox boss Phil Spencer has explained why the company has removed the assumed Xbox One X optical port.

With the next-generation of Xbox consoles removing both the HDMI-in and the optical audio port, fans have asked for clarification on the decision to get rid of Xbox One’s killer hardware features.

In an interview with IGN, where Spencer also explained the situation behind Scalebound rumours, Spencer explained the Xbox Series X optical port omission. With internal hardware space, cost of components and other design decisions, the removal of the port was a tough decision.

“We frankly know how many people use [the optical audio port] today on the console,” Spencer told IGN. “And we do the math of having to put a part in every console that x-per cent of the people uses — is there a better place for us to spend that money if we can support it in a different way?”

“The decision about HDMI in, Kinect port, IR blaster on the front — all of these decisions that we think through very deeply and try to figure out where the plans are. And I know with everything that we don’t do — that we used to do — there is going to be somebody who’s disappointed. It’s not the funnest part of the job, but I think we have to plan for the future.”