Soon to be gone are the days of having to painstakingly exit out of your game and wait for your entire console to turn itself off and on again, as the Xbox Series X will have a feature where you can pick up exactly where you left off after a console reboot.

As revealed in a podcast from Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb, the Xbox Series X will hold your games in a suspended state while you do things like update your console, start playing another game, or just boot up your console.

“I had to reboot because I had a system update and then I went back to the game and went right back to it,” Hryb mentioned while talking to Jason Ronald, Director of Project Management at Xbox. “So it survives a reboot. That’s amazing.”

This means that even if you’re in the middle of an intense chase sequence, you can simply pop your Xbox Series X into standby, go calm down, and then immediately pick up where you left off.

Or you can even simply switch over to playing a calmer game for a while, as the custom built SSD in the Xbox Series X lets you juggle multiple games at the same time.

“As somebody […] who had been using the Xbox Series X for a number of months, it’s almost difficult to even go back to the old way of playing games,” Ronald remarked. “It’s so transformative.”

“If I just want to have a quick gaming experience, I can instantly jump in have a great time and then know that the next time I come back I’ll be right where I was.”

For more information on what new features the Xbox Series X has in store, you can read our article about it by following the link here. Happy gaming!