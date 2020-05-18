The remasters of the iconic Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 games are reportedly set to not contain microtransactions unless fans request more content.

In an interview with GameSpot, Vicarious Visions boss Jen Oneal said that neither game will contain microtransactions at launch. “Everything that you see at launch is going to be unlocked with gameplay. We’re not planning on having monetisation at launch,” Oneal said.

That doesn’t mean that microtransactions are completely out the realm of possibility, though. GameSpot reports that if there’s enough of a demand for additional content from fans, the studio would maybe consider releasing in-game items that can be purchased with real money at some point.

For those who can’t wait to hear that classic skating soundtrack again, you might be a little bit disappointed. Oneal also told GameSpot that Activison wasn’t quite able to secure the rights to every single song from the original games, but “all of your favourites will be there.”

Kotaku reports that only five songs are missing from the Tony Hawk remasters. You can find all five missing songs below.

Bring the Noise by Anthrax & Public Enemy

B-Boy Document ’99 by The High & Mighty

Cyco Vision by Suicidal Tendencies

Committed by Unsane

Out With The Old by Alley Life

The remasters for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 will launch on September 4th, 2020, on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.