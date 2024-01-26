Xbox now makes it clearer if an Xbox Game Pass game is leaving soon

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Xbox Game Pass sure does offer a lot of good games at knock-off prices, but how do you keep track of games that are about to leave the subscription service?

The green console has recently rolled out a new Preview release for insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring today, bringing the update number to 2408.240123-2000. Some users in this build will start getting new dialogues when a game is about to leave the subscription library.

“When launching an Xbox Game Pass title that is leaving the catalog soon, a random subset of users will see we have re-enabled a new dialog which will help clarify exactly when it is leaving and offer an easy path to purchase the game to keep playing even after it has left,” Microsoft says in the official changelog.

Microsoft, which just had laid off 1,000 employees from its gaming department, has been going all out in improving its Game Pass service.

Not too long ago, Microsoft apparently rolled out a new initiative to keep people playing their Game Pass games. Microsoft Rewards seemingly offers 500 points for a “weekly console bonus” if you play a Game Pass game.