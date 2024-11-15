Xbox November update brings back previously-killed friend request feature to life

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has recently released the Xbox November update to all users. The best part of it? The friend request feature, which was a thing back in the Xbox 360 days, is now making its comeback to the green console.

The Redmond tech giant first re-introduced friend requests after more than a decade back in September for Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead and PC Gaming preview channels. It’s a nice revisit to the old Xbox 360 system, which replaces the current follow-only model.

“Your current connections will be updated accordingly. You will remain friends with those players who have also added you as a friend, and you will continue following anyone who hasn’t,” says Xbox Wire’s Joe Skrebels.

Speaking of the update, Microsoft also brings AI for searching games whether you’re playing on your Xbox console or the Xbox app on Windows. It can also recognize typos, emojis, and even prompts like “FPS with zombies,” for example.

The Redmond company also rolled out a new Home experience on the Xbox app on Windows. It comes with personalized content and easy access to Game Pass and Store offerings—this new look arrived a while ago during the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 release to accommodate the hotly-anticipated launch.

The update also brings new tools to adjust controller thumbsticks and triggers. You can now map controller buttons or joysticks to different functions, and there are added options for Xbox Adaptive Controllers,