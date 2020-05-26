Xbox dropped its new spring collection of official merch last week, meaning you can now grab yourself something new from the Curvilinear Collection for a “fresh take on a classic icon.”

Some of the new arrivals include the Curvilinear Hoodie, Wave Sphere Long Sleeve Tee, and the Flex Tee. All three of these items look pretty fly, with both the Curivlinear Hoodie and Wave Sphere Long Sleeve Tee perfectly emulating the popular colourblock trend.

If you’re looking for something to complement the new Curvilinear Collection range of upperwear, you can check out both the Prime Joggers and Element Leggings to ensure that your lower half is dressed in Xbox-branded comfort.

You can check out all the items listed above in the gallery below.

Gallery

If you’re not into clothing, you can always pick yourself up a nice Microsoft Solitaire 30th Anniversary Mug instead.

If you’re somehow not into clothing nor mugs, you can also check out the new Halo mousepads. Both the Halo 2 Anniversary Mousepad and Halo: CE Anniversary Mousepad are back in stock, with most reviews saying that the mousepads are “BIG.” Go on, treat yourself to a giant mousepad. You deserve it.