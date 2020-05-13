Halo 2: Anniversary is now officially available to play on PC as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

The game is also included in Xbox Game Pass for PC and, as always, you can get your first month of Xbox Game Pass for PC for just $1.

If you’re not a Game Pass person, you can also get it on Steam (Halo: The Master Chief Collection is required in order to play).

Halo 2: Anniversary comes to PC as the next instalment in Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Now optimised for PC, witness the Master Chief’s return to Earth to prevent the Covenant invasion, leading to a battle with long-hidden secrets that will dramatically alter the course of the Human-Covenant Conflict forever.

