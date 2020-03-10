Xbox GDC 2020 panel will be livestreamed; will focus on Xbox Series X and xCloud

Microsoft will be livestreaming their Xbox GDC 2020 panel after the trade show’s recent Coronavirus cancellation.
The panels, which will focus on the upcoming Xbox Series X and the in-beta Project xCloud, will commence on March 17 at 10:00 am PT / 5pm GMT. The livestream is set to cover two days’ of Xbox GDC 2020 content.
The news was posted on the official Microsoft Game Stack Twitter account that explained what the company will be doing for the Xbox GDC 2020 panels. Across the two days, Microsoft will be showcasing numerous panels. The panels are as follows:
DAY 1 – MARCH 17, 2020?
10:00 Welcome to Game Stack Live!?
10:25 How The Coalition built Gears 5 to be more accessible
10:45 Building accessibility into your game – the Xbox Accessibility Guidelines
11:00 Panel: The changing nature of today’s game industry
11:35 Panel: How to be intentionally inclusive in your game design
12:15 What is Microsoft Game Stack?
12:30 The Importance of LiveOps
1:00Rare: Building Sea of Thieves with a LiveOps Mentality
1:35 What it means to run a game studio – a conversation with Turn 10
2:00 Maximizing impact and reach for your independent games with the [email protected] team?
DAY 2 – MARCH 18, 2020
10:00 Previously on Game Stack Live 10:15 How inXile used creative iteration to drive Wasteland’s development
10:40 Panel: How online services are defining the next generation of game development
11:40 Xbox Series X + Project xCloud = New Chapter in Gaming
12:40 The spark of creativity that drives Double Fine
1:20 What’s new in DirectX: Raytracing, mesh shading, and more