Xbox GDC 2020 panel will be livestreamed; will focus on Xbox Series X and xCloud

Microsoft will be livestreaming their Xbox GDC 2020 panel after the trade show’s recent Coronavirus cancellation.

The panels, which will focus on the upcoming Xbox Series X and the in-beta Project xCloud, will commence on March 17 at 10:00 am PT / 5pm GMT. The livestream is set to cover two days’ of Xbox GDC 2020 content.

The news was posted on the official Microsoft Game Stack Twitter account that explained what the company will be doing for the Xbox GDC 2020 panels. Across the two days, Microsoft will be showcasing numerous panels. The panels are as follows: