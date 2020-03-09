The Project xCloud preview for Android devices is getting a brand new update with a special new feature – game trailers that load the game while you watch.

With the new update, you’ll be greeted by a set of trailers for five different games upon opening the preview app. If you pick and watch a trailer, the game will start loading in the background while you watch, meaning you can jump right in and start playing if the trailer draws you in.

As per Major Nelson’s blog, the team at Xbox will be continuing to mix new trailers in to “keep things fresh” and to help you find new and fun games.

Of course, as Project xCloud is still in its early preview stages, feedback is always appreciated. You can provide feedback in the app itself, head over to the Xbox Game Streaming subreddit and let your thoughts be heard, or even tweet Major Nelson himself with your opinion on the service.

In related Project xCloud news, Android users now have access to five more games: Journey To The Savage Planet, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Cities: Skylines, Age of Wonders: Planetfall, and MudRunner.

While the above games are currently exclusive to the Android version of the Project xCloud preview, iOS users can finally get in on the action as the preview has started to roll out onto Apple devices. For more information on iOS testing, including the strict terms and conditions thanks to the App Store’s rather restrictive policies, follow the link here to read all about it.

For more information on Project xCloud, including how you can snap up an invite and get into the testing program – hint: you’ll need a compatible device and a compatible Xbox Wireless Controller – simply follow the link to the official website here. Happy gaming!