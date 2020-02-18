Console, PC, and Ultimate subscribers of Xbox Game Pass are in for a treat, as a wave of new games will be making their home in your Game Pass library very soon.

Console subscribers are getting 6 new games, all of which will be available to play before March. PC subscribers will be getting 5 new games and, naturally, Ultimate subscribers will be privy to all new games on both platforms.

XBOX GAME PASS FOR CONSOLE

Up first is Xbox 360 game Ninja Gaiden II, which’ll arrive on your Xbox One on February 20th.

This long-awaited sequel to the best-selling Xbox action game pits legendary ninja Ryu Hayabusa against hordes of malicious enemies as he sets out on a journey that will determine the fate of the human race. With an assortment of new weapons, moves, enemies, and locations, Ninja Gaiden II redefines the action game genre, providing a visceral, thrilling experience that just can’t be found anywhere else.

February 25th brings three additions to the service in the form of Kingdom Hearts III, Two Point Hospital, and Wasteland Remastered. The latter game supports Xbox Play Anywhere while the former two are both Xbox One X Enhanced, for those with Xbox One X consoles.

KINGDOM HEARTS III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, KINGDOM HEARTS follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.

Design stunning hospitals, decorate them as you like, cure very unusual illnesses and manage troublesome staff as you spread your budding healthcare organization across Two Point County. But don’t expect it to be populated with your usual types of patients. In this world, you’ll experience Two Point’s trademark quirky illnesses; from light-headedness to cubism – each requiring their very own special type of treatment machine.

The year is 2087, nearly a century after an all-out nuclear war turned vast swaths of the Earth into a radioactive hellscape. You are a Desert Ranger, a band of stalwart lawmen who are the only hope left in what was once the American southwest, and good people’s last defense against hunger, sickness, ravaging raiders, and mutants. Now something more secretive and sinister is menacing humanity, and it’s your job to investigate. Recruit help and follow leads—the choices you make will shape the world around you. Choose wisely, your life and the lives of those you’re sworn to protect depend on it.

February 26th marks the debut of Yakuza 0 in the Xbox Game Pass catalogue.

The glitz, glamour, and unbridled decadence of the 80s are back in Yakuza 0. Fight like hell through Tokyo and Osaka with protagonist Kazuma Kiryu and series regular Goro Majima. Play as Kazuma Kiryu and discover how he finds himself in a world of trouble when a simple debt collection goes wrong and his mark winds up murdered. Then, step into the silver-toed shoes of Goro Majima and explore his “normal” life as the proprietor of a cabaret club.

Last, but definitely not least, Jackbox Party Pack 3 joins Xbox Game Pass on February 27th.

From the makers of Fibbage, Drawful, and You Don’t Know Jack, it’s The Jackbox Party Pack 3! The threequel to the party game phenomenon features the deadly quiz show Trivia Murder Party, the say-anything sequel Quiplash 2, the brain-battering guessing game Guesspionage, the t-shirt slugfest Tee K.O., and the sneaky trickster game Fakin’ It.

While we don’t have set dates for the PC releases, we can safely assume they’ll be hitting your library before the end of the month, so keep an eye out!

PC gamers will be getting Indivisible, Reigns: Game of Thrones, Two Point Hospital, Wasteland Remastered, and Yakuza 0.

An action RPG platformer featuring stunning hand drawn art and animation combined with unique real-time combat mechanics. Immerse yourself in a fantastical world with dozens of playable characters, a rich storytelling experience, and gameplay that’s easy to learn but difficult to master.

Reigns: Game of Thrones is the heir to the award-winning HBO® TV series Game of Thrones® and the smash-hit swipe ‘em up series Reigns from Nerial and Devolver Digital. Through the fiery visions of Melisandre, claim the Iron Throne as Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and more to carefully navigate the complex relationships and hostile factions of the Seven Kingdoms. Employ ruthless tactics to outwit political rivals and wield impervious charm on your fickle bannerman. Maintain the balance and favor of the people to extend your reign and maybe, one day, survive the horrors of the coming winter.

For more information on Xbox Game Pass, you can check out the official website by following the link here. Happy gaming!