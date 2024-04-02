Shadow of the Tomb Raider, EA Sports PGA Tour and more coming to Game Pass this month
Xbox has bolstered its Game Pass subscription service with an array of new titles across console, PC, and cloud gaming platforms. April’s lineup features a mix of returning favorites and day-one releases, along with exciting Ultimate member perks.
New Games Highlight April’s Game Pass Additions
- Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Console, PC): Dive back into the stylized world of Superhot with this expanded take on the mind-bending FPS.
- LEGO 2K Drive (Cloud, Console): Build, race, and explore in this open-world LEGO driving adventure.
- Lil Gator Game (Cloud, Console, PC): Embark on a heartwarming adventure as an adorable alligator exploring a charming island.
- EA Sports PGA Tour (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S – With EA Play): Hit the links in this realistic golf simulation.
- Kona (Cloud, Console): Return to Game Pass and unravel mysteries in a chilling interactive tale.
- Botany Manor (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S): Solve botanical puzzles and revive forgotten plants in this day-one release.
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, PC): Experience the epic conclusion to Lara Croft’s origin story.
- Harold Halibut (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S): Join Harold in exploring a submerged spaceship in this unique narrative adventure.
Ultimate Perks and Updates
- Final Fantasy XIV Online: Starter Edition: Now free for Ultimate members (limited time).
- YouTube Premium 3-Month Trial: Watch ad-free, download videos, and enjoy YouTube Music.
- Battlefield 2042: Season 7 Field Kit: Claim exclusive in-game content.
- No Man’s Sky: Orbital Update: Explore overhauled space stations and more.
Games Leaving April 15th
- Amnesia Collection
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Back 4 Blood
- Phantom Abyss
- Research and Destroy
- Soma