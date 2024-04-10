The Xbox April Update is rolling out with game hubs for PC gamers and more

Microsoft today announced the roll out of Xbox April Update with improvements for both PC and console gamers.

Back in Febraury, Microsoft first announced the roll out of game hubs for Xbox app on PC users. With this April update, game hubs are now available for all Xbox app users. Gamers can go to any game in the library to discover the latest content and add-ons, connect and compete with others, and get the latest news from developers. Also, all the game captures of the specific game will now be displayed in its respective game hub. With this update, Microsoft is also rolling out a new sub-navigation menu under the “What’s Happening” section of the Game Pass tab in the Xbox app on PC.

For Xbox console users, the following updates are now rolling out:

If you’re using Discord Voice on Xbox, you’ll now be able to hear soundboard audio from others in the channel or call. There is also a mute button when you don’t want to hear soundboard audio .

When you upload a game capture to OneDrive, you’ll get a notification if you’re running low on space in OneDrive.

You can now block whether users on your device can install or uninstall games and apps. You can view and adjust the new options under Settings > System > Access restrictions.

You can learn more about this update here.