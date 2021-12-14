Xbox has announced the latest haul of games coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. Featuring The Gunk, Mortal Kombat 11, and a number of games for younger players.

Rather uniquely, this announcement of Xbox Game Pass games comes to us via the Xbox On YouTube channel, rather than an Xbox Wire news post, but that’s not going to change up our own format.

So, without any further ado, here are the games available on Xbox Game Pass throughout the latter half of December, all of which are launching on December 16th:

Lake (Cloud, Console, and PC)

It’s 1986 – Meredith Weiss takes a break from her career in the big city to deliver mail in her hometown. How will she experience two weeks in beautiful Providence Oaks, with its iconic lake and quirky community? And what will she do next? It’s up to you.

Firewatch (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Firewatch is a single-player first-person mystery set in the Wyoming wilderness, where your only emotional lifeline is the person on the other end of a handheld radio.

Broken Age (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Vella Tartine and Shay Volta are two teenagers in strangely similar situations, but radically different worlds. The player can freely switch between their stories, helping them take control of their own lives, and dealing with the unexpected adventures that follow.

Ben 10: Power Trip (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Evil Hex has cursed Europe – and only Ben 10 can stop him! Explore a 3D world filled with combat, puzzles and secrets as you save the day!

Mortal Kombat 11 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

In the latest evolution of the iconic franchise, Mortal Kombat 11 features a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters to continue the epic story mode saga which has been 25 years in the making.

The Gunk (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Gunk stars Rani, part of our duo of gritty space haulers, struggling to make a buck as they chance upon an untouched planet brimming with life. They came in search of valuable resources, and it looks like they’ve hit the jackpot…

Race with Ryan (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Ryan’s World has come to life, and it’s every bit as colorful, fun and fast as you imagined. So pick a racer, head to one of six magical locations, and step on the gas to show your friends and family who the fastest racer really is.

Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Join the Mighty Pups on a super-heroic mission to Save Adventure Bay. Have fun together in 2-player co-op mode, unlock fun mini-games, rescue familiar friends and use each pup’s mighty powers to make the town PAWsome again!

Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, Console, and PC)

With Earth under invasion and Megatron, leader of the Decepticons close to capturing The Allspark, Bumblebee and the Autobots need a new commander to help them restore peace to the universe – you!

Since this announcement of upcoming Xbox Game Pass games wasn’t unveiled in the usual way, there’s currently no word on if any games are leaving the service, or if any more are due to be announced in the future.