Thanks to a new report from Windows Central, we’ve been given a glimpse at exclusive games that Obsidian and Compulsion are working on within Xbox Game Studios.

After being acquired by Xbox in late 2018, Compulsion Games, best known for We Happy Few have reportedly been hard at work within Xbox Game Studios on a new title which is currently known as “Midnight.”

According to the new report from Windows Central, project “Midnight” is a third-person action game set within a dark and twisted fantasy world. Featuring a strong “southern gothic” vibe, project “Midnight” is set to be a very striking narrative-driven coming of age story.

Alongside this, Windows Central revealed further details about Obsidian’s “indie”-style game which is reportedly called “Pentiment”. Planned to launch sometime within 2022, Pentiment will supposedly take inspiration from games like Disco Elysium with its twisting narrative.

While Obsidian is yet to confirm anything themselves, it’s believed that Pentiment will have you investigating and accusing characters in the game as you try and solve a murderous conspiracy.

While project Midnight is apparently still a long way off, we may be hearing about Pentiment soon, potentially even within Geoff Keighley’s upcoming The Game Awards presentation if we’re lucky. While details around both these titles may be sparse at the moment, we do at least know that both games will be Xbox exclusives when they launch.