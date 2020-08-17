Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 customisation kit revealed by Venom

Venom – the gaming peripheral company, not the human-eating alien symbiote – has revealed their new collection of Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 customisation kits.

Available in two different colours – a bright gold and a gorgeous purple – the Customisation Kit for Xbox One Elite Series 2 Controllers will allow you to replace your controller’s removable parts with the same parts in different colours.

The Customisation Kit for Xbox Elite Series 2 Controllers will come with 13 “high-quality interchangeable pieces” that will include two D-pads, two sets of back paddles and three pairs of different thumbsticks. It’ll also come in a storage case to keep everything all nice and cosy.

“Whether you’re looking to add some colour to your Elite Series 2 controller or simply replace lost parts, the Customisation Kit is here to help!” explained Venom Marketing Manager Kelly Rist. “With so many gamers embracing the extra tech on the Elite controller range to improve in-game response time and manoeuvrability, why not make yours stand out?”

The Customisation Kit for Xbox One Elite Series 2 Controllers will cost just £24.99, a decent price to not only replace your favourite thumbsticks you lost down the back of your sofa weeks ago but also to add some flair to your controller.

