If you’re looking for a subtle way to show off how much you love Xbox controllers or if you’re just a big fan of collecting things, good news! Xbox has officially released the first series of its Collectible Controller Pins.

The series contains seven different pins featuring different controller designs, including a Minecraft design, a Sea of Thieves design, a Gears 5 design, and a special mystery design. You can check out the available designs (aside from the mystery one, of course!) below.

The Collectible Controller Pins are only available as a ‘blind box’ series, which means that you don’t know what you’re getting until you open the box. As such, you might purchase 7 different boxes and get multiple versions of the same design. We heartily recommend finding some friends or other Xbox fans to trade with if you’re planning on buying in bulk.

You can purchase Series 1 of the Collectible Controller Pins on the Microsoft Store by following the link here. It’s $7.99 per pin with free 2-3 day shipping.

If you’re looking for other cool Xbox merchandise, Xbox Gear dropped its new Curvilinear Collection the other month, with new tees and a hoodie to give you that cool Xbox look.

