An Xbox class-action lawsuit has been filed over the large number of drifting analogue sticks on Xbox One controllers.

Filed by plaintiff Donald McFadden, and reported by VGC, the lawsuit covers a variety of different controller models that have been affected by stick-drift issues.

Filed on April 28 in the US District Court for the Western District of Washington, the Xbox class-action lawsuit is a response to customers experiencing stick drift issues after their 90-day warranties are over due to an alleged “known fault”.

McFadden claims that his issues surfaced after a few months of owning an Xbox One Elite Controller. After experiencing issues with the controller, McFadden decided to purchase a replacement controller which also featured the same fault after “three or four months”. McFadden asserts that he spent “a considerable amount of time” attempting to fix the controllers’ issues on his own.

The Xbox class-action lawsuit claims that the Xbox One controller potentiometer scrapes resistive material away from the controller during use which in turn registers unwanted analogue movements.

The plaintiff’s lawsuit claims that Microsoft is aware of the issues surrounding their controllers but have “failed to disclose the defect and routinely refuses to repair the controllers without charge when the defect manifests.” The lawsuit adds that “a large volume of consumers have been complaining about stick drift on Xbox One controllers since at least 2014.”

