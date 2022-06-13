Xbox is expanding the ways in which its gamers can play its games by partnering with Samsung once more. After bringing the Xbox Game Pass to countless Samsung Galaxy phones globally, the partnership of the two companies will now extend the gaming service to Samsung’s 2022 Smart TVs starting June 30 across 27 countries.

“Our mission at Xbox is to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet,” notes Ashley McKissick, Corporate Vice President, Gaming Experiences & Platforms at Xbox. “We are committed to achieving this vision by delivering great games and services and enabling more people to play than ever before. That’s why we created Xbox Game Pass and continue expanding Cloud Gaming to new devices – so that we can open up the ways people can play across the devices they already own: PC, console, mobile, tablet devices, and now Smart TVs.”

Xbox first expressed its intention to expand its service to Smart TVs last June. Now that the plan is about to roll out, accessing the games Xbox is offering will be much easier for every gamer out there. Specifically, the perks include instant access to more than 100 cloud-enabled games and new games on day one of release from Xbox Game Studios. Even more, TVs that will be eligible for this new feature will allow users to access Fortnite via cloud gaming without the need for a membership.

“In addition to the Xbox app offering hundreds of their favorite games via Xbox Game Pass, gamers can also look forward to an amazing gaming experience with minimized latency and amazing visual graphics thanks to advanced motion enhancements and game-play performance technology across Samsung’s 2022 Smart TV lineup and 2022 Smart Monitor Series,” Samsung says, referring to its TV techs that can better contribute to the gaming experience of users.

This new feature of Samsung’s 2022 Smart TVs can also mean a big deal for new gamers who would like to explore the game offerings of Xbox. As the company stressed during its announcement, there wouldn’t be a need for a PC or console. “Playing Xbox games on 2022 Samsung TVs will be a seamless experience, similar to using other streaming apps on your TV,” says McKissick. “Simply launch the app, connect your favorite controller, and start playing.”

To start, users just need to Xbox TV app from the Samsung Gaming Hub, where they will be asked for a Microsoft account. The app will also let you sign up directly from it. Once the Smart TV is set, users have to connect their Bluetooth-enabled controllers, such as Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, Elite Series 2 Controller, or the DualSense controller.

The new feature can be a big attraction for current and present Xbox gamers, as it can make the gaming experience more convenient for all. With this, Microsoft says it has further plans to embed the TV app in newer television models by creating partnerships with other TV manufacturers around the globe. As of now, the feature will be available on Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, QLEDs, and 2022 Smart Monitor Series.