Microsoft recently sent out an email to Xbox Games with Gold subscribers saying that the company will no longer include Xbox 360 games in the Xbox Games with Gold offer come October.

For those uninformed, Games with Gold is a benefit of both Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The programme gives Xbox Live Gold, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members access to free, hand-selected games every month. All titles are playable on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The reason why Microsoft won’t include Xbox 360 titles in monthly games provided to Xbox Games with Gold members is that, as the company stated, it’s reached its ability to bring more titles to the catalogue. That said, Xbox Games with Gold subscribers will continue to get exciting Xbox One titles each month.

Microsoft also confirmed that those who redeem Xbox 360 titles via Games with Gold before October would continue to have them on their Xbox accounts, meaning that the upcoming change won’t impact any titles downloaded before that date.

Below is the full email from Microsoft to Xbox Live Gold subscribers:

From 1 October 2022,?the monthly games provided to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members via Games with Gold?will no longer include Xbox 360 titles. We have reached the limit of our ability to bring Xbox 360 games to the catalogue; however, Games with Gold will continue to include exciting Xbox One titles and exclusive savings each month. This will not impact any Xbox 360 games that you downloaded before October 2022. Any Xbox 360 titles that you redeem via Games with Gold before that time are yours to keep on your Xbox?account, regardless of whether you continue your subscription. Thank you for being a loyal member. Team Xbox

via The Verge