For April 2022, we are glad to say that there are four games Xbox is preparing for you in its new Games with Gold lineup: the fantasy adventure Another Sight, the platform puzzler Hue, the light-hearted space-station tycoon game Outpost Kaloki X, and the off-road racing game MX vs. ATV Alive. Players can access them on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, with the two latter games via Backward Compatibility.

Another Sight

Available April 1 to 30

Enter the steampunk London in 1899 as the Victorian era comes to an end and dive into the surreal fantasy adventure focusing on two protagonists of the game: Kit, a refreshingly intrepid teenager, and Hodge, the mysterious red-furred cat. With Kit, who lost her sight when the tunnel she had been exploring collapsed, she found herself relying on Hodge.

Switch between these two characters and use their unique abilities and talents to navigate the surreal fantasy world with compelling environments. Solve intriguing puzzles and witness the emotional development of the relationship between the two protagonists unfold.

Hue

Available April 16 to May 15

Hue is an award-winning puzzle adventure where you would play the role of a boy who is on a desperate mission to find his missing mother. Look for her in this dangerous grey land where each of your achievements will lead to the birth of a color. Solve puzzles, and when obstacles match the background, they disappear. Your progress only leads to new puzzles and more hardships, but nothing should stop you until the world regains its colors and you find your mother hidden in the midst of the darkness.

Outpost Kaloki X

Available April 1 to 15

You are an intergalactic tycoon who owns a famous space station among aliens. Sell lemonades, rake cash, and make your customers happy. But, of course, the life of a tycoon isn’t that easy, especially if your customers have different requests and needs – not to mention the responsibilities you need to take care of to keep your business running.

You have 11 different scenarios to try and explore, including the challenging War and Adventure stories. But whatever you choose, one thing’s for sure: your business needs attention to expand. You can do it by completing lower-level expansions and moving on to the advanced levels. Find tips from your by chatting with your patrons. Do everything to build your empire!

MX vs. ATV Alive

Available April 16 to 30

Experience the thrill of racing in this fifth iteration of the MX vs. ATV franchise. Be the master of your own bike as you race across various tracks that are covered with mud, sand, or snow. Feel the realism of the revolutionary real-world physics engine which has defined the racing genre.

The games mentioned above can be accessed exclusively by Xbox Live Gold members for a limited time. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, on the other hand, will have the same privilege alongside access to EA Play and to over 100 high-quality games playable on console, PC, and Android devices with cloud gaming at no extra cost. Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass for Console members can have the upgrade today for just $1.