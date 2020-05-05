Microsoft has revealed that they will be bringing new Xbox Series X announcements every month as part of their Xbox 20/20 initiative.

Revealed via a combination of Xbox Wire and press releases, Xbox 20/20 will be giving players new confirmations every single month until the end of the year.

“COVID-19 has challenged us to rethink the way we come together to celebrate the important milestones in gaming,” Xbox writes.

“Xbox 20/20 is a way to engage, connect and celebrate with our global community about what is in store for the next generation of gaming. Every month of Xbox 20/20 will bring something different but will feature our biggest news about Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Studios, Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud.”

The first of these announcements come this Thursday with the release of the first Xbox Series X focused Inside Xbox livestreams. When the time comes, you can watch that below.

“Starting with the May 7 episode of Inside Xbox, we will be showcasing what happens next in the world of Xbox, every month, which is why we’re calling it “Xbox 20/20,” Xbox says. “These monthly moments will take place throughout the rest of the year and will be a way for us to engage, connect and celebrate with you about what’s in store for the next generation of gaming”