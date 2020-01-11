Six months after the game’s launch, the latest update for Wolfenstein: Youngblood has officially added ray-tracing and DLSS technology to the game.
As per the official Bethesda blog post, the new update adds ray-traced reflections, NVIDIA DLSS, and benchmarking for any NVIDIA or AMD video card that meets Wolfenstein: Youngblood’s required specs.
The addition of ray-tracing means that the game is officially prettier than ever. You can check out the full effect of ray-tracing in the video below.
If you have either a GeForce RTX 2060, 2070, or 2080, the game’s update is available to download right now. You can enable ray-tracing in Wolfenstein: Youngblood by following the instructions below:
- Go to Options > Video > Advanced Settings.
- Find Ray-Traced Reflections and enable it.
- Restart your game when asked to.
- Tada!
You can also enable NVIDIA DLSS in the same menu. If you’re not too sure what DLSS is, no worries – I’ve got you covered. DLSS stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling and is a special NVIDIA RTX technology that works with AI to boost your frame rate in certain games.
Basically, if you want a better frame rate where you can get on, enable DLSS. Just know that DLSS is a work in progress and may result in blurrier frames in some places.
There are no custom options for ray-tracing in Wolfenstein: Youngblood at the moment and it’s unknown if Bethesda plan to add them in, meaning you can literally just turn ray-tracing on and off. It’s still better than not having ray-tracing at all, though.