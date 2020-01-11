Six months after the game’s launch, the latest update for Wolfenstein: Youngblood has officially added ray-tracing and DLSS technology to the game.

As per the official Bethesda blog post, the new update adds ray-traced reflections, NVIDIA DLSS, and benchmarking for any NVIDIA or AMD video card that meets Wolfenstein: Youngblood’s required specs.

The addition of ray-tracing means that the game is officially prettier than ever. You can check out the full effect of ray-tracing in the video below.

If you have either a GeForce RTX 2060, 2070, or 2080, the game’s update is available to download right now. You can enable ray-tracing in Wolfenstein: Youngblood by following the instructions below:

Go to Options > Video > Advanced Settings.

Find Ray-Traced Reflections and enable it.

Restart your game when asked to.

Tada!

You can also enable NVIDIA DLSS in the same menu. If you’re not too sure what DLSS is, no worries – I’ve got you covered. DLSS stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling and is a special NVIDIA RTX technology that works with AI to boost your frame rate in certain games.

Basically, if you want a better frame rate where you can get on, enable DLSS. Just know that DLSS is a work in progress and may result in blurrier frames in some places.

There are no custom options for ray-tracing in Wolfenstein: Youngblood at the moment and it’s unknown if Bethesda plan to add them in, meaning you can literally just turn ray-tracing on and off. It’s still better than not having ray-tracing at all, though.