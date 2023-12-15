WindowsReport leaks Asus ROG Phone 8 & 8 Pro: phone with laptop-grade specs

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Windows Report is at it again; after being the first to reveal the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, they have not revealed the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro. Asus is making significant changes to its flagship gaming phone, with a more approachable design and powerful specs that seem more fitting for a gaming laptop than a phone.

I will be summarizing the specs; click here for more in-depth details. Regarding the design, the ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro have a more square-ish design with rounded corners and flat edges, departing from the previous ROG Phone lineup’s futuristic shapes and RGB lighting.

Both phones are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and offer up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. These are incredibly powerful specs for a phone, and they suggest that Asus is serious about making the ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro the ultimate gaming phone on the market.

Asus seems to have addressed one of the biggest criticisms of previous ROG Phones by equipping the 8 and 8 Pro with a triple-camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor.

Asus is still offering a variety of gamer-specific accessories for the ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro, including the AeroActive Cooler X and the DEVILCASE Guardian phone case.

Overall, the Asus ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro look like impressive upgrades to the ROG Phone lineup. With their powerful specs, improved camera, and more approachable design, they are sure to appeal to gamers and non-gamers alike. I’m excited to see how they perform when released in 2024.